Community Partners: Lemuel Rhoades Cancer Foundation

Lemuel Rhoades Cancer Foundation

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation is a community effort to support our neighbors who are battling cancer. Lemuel Rhodes, a long time Bond County resident, lost his brother to cancer and his own life to the disease in 2002. In his will, Lem provided from proceeds from part of his trust to be used to help Bond County residents, suffering from cancer, and to offer resources as they sought treatment.

Through a confidential application process, individuals may apply for assistance to help with items, medical bills, not covered by insurance, assistance with lodging and travel and treatment, specially fitted garments, and other necessary items.

The LRCF Fundraising Committee closes each year of fundraising with a Dinner for Survivors and a Celebration of Life Event. Called a “Hope Celebration,” LRCF hosts a dinner and program in honor of Bond County cancer survivors and their caregivers. The Celebration of Life Festival offers food, games, music, bounce houses, face painting, a bake walk, a photo booth, and entertainment in a family atmosphere. Our forever theme is “Hope Lives Here”. The evening concludes with a luminary ceremony

“It is my expressed intent hereby to provide a form of supplemental relief for those already saddled with the heartache of cancer, and to provide some benevolence and relief to those who are so situated.” – Lemuel Rhodes 1919-2002.

https://www.lemuelrhodes.org/assistance.html

https://www.lemuelrhodes.org/fundraising.html

The LRCF hosts many fundraisers through out the year, at WGEL we’re proud to help support the cause with our annual pie auction. Find any of the fundraisers and make it a part of how you give back, like the one below hosted at the Huddle House in Greenville to help 7 year old Brody Haston.

LRCF long time Volunteer and Organizer Gina Goldsmith, talks about the organization.

