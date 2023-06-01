Community Partners: The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary

The Hospital Auxiliary was organized in 1957 by a group of local women who wanted a hospital built in Greenville.

Over the years, the Auxiliary has donated over 8 million dollars to HSHS Holy Family Hospital for the purchase of the very latest medical equipment!

The Hospital Gift Shop, Collette trips & BBQs all contribute but the majority of the money comes from the Thrift Shop. Auxiliary and hospital officials send a big “THANKS” to the dedicated volunteers who spend hours working there and thanks to the local community for your donations & loyal support.

The Auxiliary also staffs the Surgical Hostess desk assisting the nurses, patients and their families when they come to the hospital.

Membership in the Auxiliary is only $1 per year – the same price as in 1957.

For more information about the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary, including how you can get involved as a volunteer, contact Marian Embry at (618) 664-6096.

Thrift Shop Address & Hours:

700 S 4th Street

Greenville, IL 62246

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donation Hours

Donations accepted Mondays, Wednesday, and Saturdays from 9 am to Noon. Donations are accepted and received at the back door of the Thrift Shop.

If you have questions, call 618-664-2728.