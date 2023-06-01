Community Partners: The HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary

The Hospital Auxiliary was organized in 1957 by a group of local women who wanted a hospital built in Greenville.
Over the years, the Auxiliary has donated over 8 million dollars to HSHS Holy Family Hospital for the purchase of the very latest medical equipment!
The Hospital Gift Shop, Collette trips & BBQs all contribute but the majority of the money comes from the Thrift Shop. Auxiliary and hospital officials send a big “THANKS” to the dedicated volunteers who spend hours working there and thanks to the local community for your donations & loyal support.
The Auxiliary also staffs the Surgical Hostess desk assisting the nurses, patients and their families when they come to the hospital.
Membership in the Auxiliary is only $1 per year – the same price as in 1957.
For more information about the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary, including how you can get involved as a volunteer, contact Marian Embry at (618) 664-6096.
Thrift Shop Address & Hours:
700 S 4th Street
Greenville, IL 62246
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donation Hours
Donations accepted Mondays, Wednesday, and Saturdays from 9 am to Noon. Donations are accepted and received at the back door of the Thrift Shop.
If you have questions, call 618-664-2728.