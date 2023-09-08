Community Partners: Bond County Secret Santa Society

Bond County Secret Santa Society

The mission of the Bond County Secret Santa Society is to serve the under-privileged children of Bond County with gifts of toys and other necessities at Christmastime. Poverty knows no holiday. Our biggest goal is to make a positive impact upon these children and others through examples of generosity and love of fellow mankind throughout the year.

The group of local volunteers got it’s start in 2017 and has impacted hundreds of lives in Bond County.

The Bond County Secret Santa Society puts on many events through out the year, including the toy auction, chicken and beer dance and also raffles to help raise funds for the group. One event started during Covid but turned out so popular it’s continued, that’s the Santa riding local Fire Trucks going through local communities. The plan is the continue this tradition into the future.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED:

The group, like so many others, is always looking for new volunteers, donations and help of all kinds. If bringing the Christmas Spirit to young people all year long is something you want to be a part of, reach out through their Facebook page. The link is below. Also keep up to date with the latest information and fundraisers.

https://www.facebook.com/bo.co.secretsanta