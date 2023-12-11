Community Partners: Eden’s Glory

Our two-year residential program is designed for adult female survivors of human trafficking, ages 18-30, to treat each aspect of their health—physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and relational—to fully support her on her journey to holistic recovery.

The women we serve come from across the country leaving exploitative situations where their bodies have been used and sold for the benefit and profit of others. Through lies and manipulation, beatings and abuse, loss and trauma, these women have often lost all sense of self and pride, giving up on dreams they once held for the future.

The women we invite to stay at Eden’s Glory are our honored guests. Our posture is Radical Hospitality and we strive to love deeply and consistently. We believe that healing does not come from us, but solely through Jesus. Our home offers space for six women (4 residential, 2 outpatient) to focus on healing in a family environment. We intentionally keep the environment small in reflection of Jesus: he fed the 5000, but always stopped to heal the individual.

We dig in and deeply walk with survivors so that they may fully heal in order to thrive. The two years are completely free of cost to them. For the first year we provide space, time, and guidance to work on their emotional, physical, spiritual, and mental health. In the second year we begin to help them prepare to succeed in pursuing their hopes and dreams.