Community Partners: Eden’s Glory

ADULT THERAPEUTIC HOME
Our two-year residential program is designed for adult female survivors of human trafficking, ages 18-30, to treat each aspect of their health—physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and relational—to fully support her on her journey to holistic recovery.
The women we serve come from across the country leaving exploitative situations where their bodies have been used and sold for the benefit and profit of others. Through lies and manipulation, beatings and abuse, loss and trauma, these women have often lost all sense of self and pride, giving up on dreams they once held for the future.
The women we invite to stay at Eden’s Glory are our honored guests. Our posture is Radical Hospitality and we strive to love deeply and consistently. We believe that healing does not come from us, but solely through Jesus. Our home offers space for six women (4 residential, 2 outpatient) to focus on healing in a family environment. We intentionally keep the environment small in reflection of Jesus: he fed the 5000, but always stopped to heal the individual.
We dig in and deeply walk with survivors so that they may fully heal in order to thrive. The two years are completely free of cost to them. For the first year we provide space, time, and guidance to work on their emotional, physical, spiritual, and mental health. In the second year we begin to help them prepare to succeed in pursuing their hopes and dreams.
OUR STORY
Kairos is Greek, meaning “an opportune moment for action and transformation.” After working with adult survivors at Eden’s Glory, we found that trafficking in most cases starts before the age of 18. This is also confirmed in research that shows trafficking of minors usually occurs between the ages of 12-14 for girls and 7-9 for boys. Many of the survivors we serve through Eden’s Glory could have found freedom from trafficking years earlier if someone would have recognized the signs and provided support and care. We want to fill the gap to protect children and youth in our community. In response, we launched Foster Kairos from our office space in Greenville, IL.
WHO WE SERVE
We serve minors between the ages of 5-17 who have experienced trauma or who have been trafficked. We provide care for these minors in a Christ-centered, relational, trauma-informed environment. Children and teens are provided with free, individual therapy focused on healing from their abuse and trauma. They are also provided with group therapy focused on life-skills such as fostering safe boundaries, developing coping skills, and creating safety plans.
We come alongside parents, caretakers, and foster parents to provide support and specialized training to assist caretakers in caring for minors who have experienced extensive trauma.
We believe that true and real healing comes from Jesus. Through free, Christ-centered, trauma-focused therapy we help minors work through their trauma to find freedom from their pain. We do this in relationship, in a safe environment, with qualified staff who are focused on holistic care. Our end goal is that children and teens will not end up needing a residential home for adult survivors in the future, thus putting ourselves out of business!
Eden’s Glory isn’t just a safe house that serves survivors; we also do preventative work in the field of anti-trafficking.
EG staff are available for training in any facet of your community: schools; colleges; police departments; hospitals; churches; and other organizations.
The support you give helps provide these trainings all across the country!
