Community Partners: Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 & Auxiliary

Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 and Auxiliary

Serving and Honoring All Veterans

Bond County Memorial VFW Post 1377 has been a part of Bond County for a long time, the current building was constructed back in the 90s and has been through many renovations and a few expansions over the decades. It’s a popular location for all sorts of activities, from fund raisers, to weddings, to relaxing in the evenings in the cantina.

VFW, Veterans of Foreign Wars, is a global origination with over 1.4 million veterans and auxiliary members and over 5,000 worldwide posts. VFW has been helping and advocating for veterans since it’s start in 1899 with Civil War Veterans.

Post 1377, like all VFW posts, is about people helping people. Veterans can find help navigating the confusing and often delayed process of accessing their earned government benefits. Veterans are encouraged to contact the VFW or stop into the cantina to get information about membership.

Jeff Brown, Commandant, and Mike Clark, Quartermaster, of VFW Post 1377 joined WGEL Radio recently to talk about the Post, it’s history and it’s purpose in helping Vets and their families. Thank you to Jeff and Mike for visiting WGEL, you can listen to the full visit below.

The Auxiliary: This group helps by providing more people to work benefits and fund raisers, help in maintaining the grounds and expanding the local VFW. Not a veteran of a foreign war, but you still want to help, this is where to start. VFW phone number is 618 664 1615. Start you journey of helping Vets with a phone call or stop into the Greenville VFW.

No one ever regrets helping, so get involved today.

Service to the Community:

Do you have a worn or tattered US Flag? We have a flag repository at the VFW. Right near the sign as you pull into the parking lot is a refurbished mailbox. Just drop your worn or tattered flag in it. The flags will be disposed of as properly outlined by the US Flag Code.