Community Partners: Free Methodist Youth

The Greenville FMY is a high school youth group based in the Greenville Free Methodist Church. We are committed to pursuing a life in Christ based on WINNING. . . BUILDING. . EQUIPPING.

Click below to hear our Community Partners salute to the Greenville FMY, featuring Jeremy Martin, Youth & Christian Formation Pastor at the Free Methodist Church:

Mission

Our Mission

“Together, we will win youth to Christ, establish them in their faith, and train them for ministry to the world and leadership in the church, ‘that we may present everyone complete in Christ.’” Colossians 1:28

Our Vision It is our desire to produce fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ! Our high school and young teen ministries define the FDF (Fully Devoted Follower) by these six phrases: 1. Christ-like Character 2. Loving Other 3. Person of Integrity 4. A Servant 5. A Friend to All 6. Walking with God

Contact Us

You can contact the FMY in a number of ways:

Phone: (618) 664-2584 (Jeremy’s Extension is 111)

Email: jeremy.martin@greenvillefmc.org

Greenville Free Methodist Church

1367 IL Route 140

Greenville, IL 62246