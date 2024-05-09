Community Partners: FCC Student Ministry

This Month’s Community Partner

FCC Student Ministry

FCC Students– Youth program for 6th-12th grade students.

Mission: We exist to make Jesus real to students by equipping them to change the world.

Vision: Students will develop a deeper understanding of how to love God, love people, and use their gifts to make disciples in their communities. We do this by teaching biblical truth, building genuine relationships, and fostering authentic discipleship.

Home Groups- Youth group, but in homes! Students will meet at the host home for the week to play games and/or go swimming, eat good food, and open God’s word together. Junior high meets on Tuesday nights and high school meets on Wednesday nights throughout the summer; locations vary week to week. Home Groups start on May 28th & May 29th and are from 7:00pm-8:30pm. Full schedule will be coming out soon on our website, Facebook, and Instagram!

CIY Move & Mission Trip to Honduras- This summer we have two trips for our high school group. One is our annual high school conference called Christ in Youth (CIY) and this year we are going to Tennessee. Students will have a jam-packed week with worship, engaging sermons, small groups, sports tournaments, and various recreational activities. The second trip is a mission trip to Honduras where we will be building a house for a family in need. This will be a full week in June where we will get to share God’s love by being the hands and feet of Jesus.