Community Partners: FCC Student Ministry

Tom Kennedy
This Month's Community Partner

FCC Student Ministry

  

FCC Students– Youth program for 6th-12th grade students.

  • Mission: We exist to make Jesus real to students by equipping them to change the world.
  • Vision: Students will develop a deeper understanding of how to love God, love people, and use their gifts to make disciples in their communities. We do this by teaching biblical truth, building genuine relationships, and fostering authentic discipleship.

Home Groups- Youth group, but in homes! Students will meet at the host home for the week to play games and/or go swimming, eat good food, and open God’s word together. Junior high meets on Tuesday nights and high school meets on Wednesday nights throughout the summer; locations vary week to week. Home Groups start on May 28th & May 29th and are from 7:00pm-8:30pm. Full schedule will be coming out soon on our website, Facebook, and Instagram!

CIY Move & Mission Trip to Honduras- This summer we have two trips for our high school group. One is our annual high school conference called Christ in Youth (CIY) and this year we are going to Tennessee. Students will have a jam-packed week with worship, engaging sermons, small groups, sports tournaments, and various recreational activities. The second trip is a mission trip to Honduras where we will be building a house for a family in need. This will be a full week in June where we will get to share God’s love by being the hands and feet of Jesus.

Bond County Christian Service Camp is in Mulberry Grove.  It is a Christian camp where kids and students can spend time growing with God and each other.  There are weeks planned for all ages.  We encourage families to check out the schedule.  Bond Camp has a beautiful setting with separate girls and boys dorms, a chapel, a cafeteria, many yard games, a lake and a huge water slide.  Camp is a wonderful summer activity for kids to be a part of.  You can register at www.bondcamp.com.
VBS – Vacation Bible School is a full week experience full of energy, movement, crafts, snacks and A LOT of God’s word!  This year First Christian Church is hosting VBS July 15 – 19 from 9:00 am – Noon for all 4 year olds (by July) through the 5th grade.  Registration begins on June 2.  This year’s theme is Start The Party!  Jesus gives us the most amazing reason to party.  That’s why we believe that God’s love and the Gospel of Jesus is the best news ever and we want to celebrate it with everyone!  You can register on the church website at www.greenvillefcc.org.
FCC Kidz Sunday Mornings –  On Sunday mornings we welcome all families to join us for teaching and worship.  Our 8:30 am worship service is a traditional service.  We have childcare provided for all preschool and younger children.  Our Sunday School hour begins at 9:45 am with classes provided for all age children and adults.  During our 10:45 am contemporary service we have classes available for all ages.
