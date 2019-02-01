Win The 2019 WGEL Valentine’s Package!

Cupid is gearing up for his busy season and he’s planning his annual trip to WGEL to get one lucky listener ready for Valentine’s Day.

Listen Tuesday through Thursday, February 5th through the 7th. When you hear cupid on the WGEL airwaves, be one of the first ten callers and you’ll be registered for our Valentine’s prize package.

One winner will be drawn on Friday, February 8th.

That person will win:

Flowers from the Gingham Fig

Candy from Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store

A $25 gift card from Will o’th Wind Office Supplies & Electronics

And a $25 IGA gift card, courtesy of Southern OB-Gyn

Let us help you prepare for Valentine’s Day! Tune in February 5th through 7th to get registered to win!