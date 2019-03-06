Be Listening For Your Chance To Win Free Furniture, Courtesy of Petroski Door, Window & Carpet!

WGEL is registering listeners for the chance to win $3,000 worth of new furniture from Kettle River in Edwardsville!

Today through Saturday, March 9th, Petroski Door, Window & Carpet, Rt. 127 north of Greenville, is sponsoring an on-air registration opportunity!

Stay tuned to WGEL and when you hear us open the phone lines, be one of the first ten callers and you’ll be registered for your chance to win.

On Sunday, we’ll draw our next finalist who will join folks like Rachel Hosick…Donnie Albert…and Brian Woker.

We’ll end up with 9 finalists and we’ll pick our winner from among them.

Someone is going to win $3,000 worth of brand new furniture from Kettle River in Edwardsville.

We’ll pick a winner in April and meet you at to Kettle River to pick out your new furniture.

Keep it right here on WGEL – and keep your eye on WGEL.com, the WGEL Daily, and our social media pages – for your chance to get registered and win!!!

Be listening for more chances to register online, on air, and in store. We’ll have nine chances to register in total and you can register once each time!

See WGEL.com for full rules.