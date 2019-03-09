Kahuna’s Has Your Next Chance To Win $3,000 In Free Furniture!

WGEL is registering listeners for the chance to win $3,000 worth of new furniture from Kettle River in Edwardsville!

Your next chance to get registered to win is Tuesday, March 12 through Friday, March 15…IN STORE…at Kahuna’s Burgers & More on Harris Avenue in Greenville!

Get to Kahuna’s during regular business hours Tuesday through Friday and register for your chance to win.

On Saturday, we’ll draw our next finalist who will join those we’ve drawn so far: Rachel Hosick…Donnie Albert…Brian Woker…and Edith Gaffner!

We’ll end up with 9 finalists and we’ll pick our winner from among those folks.

Someone is going to win $3,000 worth of brand new furniture from Kettle River in Edwardsville.

We’ll pick a winner in April and meet that person at to Kettle River to pick out your new furniture.

Keep it right here on WGEL – and keep your eye on WGEL.com, the WGEL Daily, and our social media pages – for your chance to get registered and win!!!