The New Year is upon us. What should we do for our first contest of 2020?

LET’S GO FISHING!

No…we’re not actually going. That’s the name of the fishing show going on at the Gateway Center in Collinsville Friday through Sunday, January 4 through the 6th. And WGEL has tickets!

Tune in Thursday, January 2. If you’re the correct caller when we open the phone lines, you’ll win tickets to the Let’s Go Fishing Show. Tickets are good for any day of the show.

Tune in for your first chance to win in 2020…courtesy of Al Crocker, host of Fishing & the Outdoors on WGEL!