WGEL’s 2020 Valentine’s Day Giveaway!

It’s that time again! Romance is in the air and cupid is on his way! As usual, his first stop will be the WGEL studios to help with our annual Valentine’s Day prize pack giveaway!

This year’s giveaway is sponsored by the Greenville Veterinary Clinic, Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store, Bond County Realtors, Will o’th Wind Office Supplies & Electronics, Meraki Florist, the Shakerag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove, and Southern OB-GYN.

Be listening next week – Monday, February 10 through Wednesday, February 12 – and when you hear cupid fire his arrow, be one of the first ten callers and you’ll be signed up for a chance to win. Winner will be drawn Wednesday afternoon, February 12.

This year’s prize pack includes candy from Watson’s, flowers from Meraki Florist, dinner for 2 at Shakerag, two insulated travel tumblers from Bond County Realtors, a gift card from Will o’th Wind, and an IGA gift card from Southern OB-GYN.

Cupid is coming to WGEL…registration for our annual Valentine’s Prize Package giveaway starts Monday!