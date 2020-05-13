Inspiring Photo Submissions

WGEL has asked for submissions of photos celebrating our healthcare heroes – the folks working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep us all safe. We’ve had some great submissions and some of these folks have been selected randomly to win great prizes from our partners HSHS Holy Family Hospital and Bradford National Bank!

If you’d like to submit a photo of a sidewalk chalk project recognizing medical workers, or another uplifting photo to brighten peoples’ spirits, send it to us on the FNB Community Bank Text Line at 618-664-3300!

Patsy Strother sent us these photos of her nieces who are both working as nurses in New York. Chelsea Joines is pictured on top and Samantha Joines’ picture follows…

Lisa Mena shared this beautiful shot…

The Glenwood held a parade Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day for their residents. Lori File shared these pics of the fun…

Heather Durr shared this one of “The 3 Maskateers…Darcy Durr, Kara Edwards & mom Heather Durr celebrating Mother’s Day in style”…

Casey Smith, of Pocahontas, shared these photos, along with this story behind them:

“Friday May 8th, my husband Billy Smith and I (from Pocahontas) along with Raelynn’s grandparents, Jack and Karen Heilig (of Pocahontas) and Jill and Darren Smith (of Alton) had all planned a surprise drive by Parade for our daughter Raelynn Smith. We got many people in the community involved which made for an amazing turn out! But we received an wonderful surprise when we found out our local fire department volunteers wanted to be involved as well!! They did such a beautiful job! They drove the EMS truck and they also had sparky the dog as well. Everyone gave Raelynn a gift and she was she was so excited and grateful about everything! She kept saying she feels so special!! She had no idea we had planned it for her and it turned out absolutely great thanks to everyone involved in our amazing community!! We feel very blessed! We would like to say a huge thank you to the our Fire department chief Dennis Lindley and his Fire/EMS crew and all of our amazing community who were involved! THANK YOU SO MUCH FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS! WE LOVE OUR SMALL TOWN!! GOD BLESS!”