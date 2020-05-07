Share Some Happy Pics!

Everybody is looking for a little inspiration these days…and now more than ever you need creative ideas for something meaningful to do with your kids…

At the same time, now more than ever, we need to recognize medical personnel and first responders who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So let’s do both!

WGEL is partnering with Bradford National Bank and HSHS Holy Family Hospital to recognize medical personnel.

We’re asking you to get your family outside and get creative with sidewalk chalk. Create a tribute to our front line workers and send us the pic!

You can send your pictures to us on the FNB Community Bank Text Line at 618-664-3300.

Don’t have a sidewalk to chalk? Not a problem! Have the kiddos draw a picture or create something totally unique celebrating our health care heroes!

Or…have you taken pics of the colorful pinwheels that have been posted around town? Maybe you or someone in your neighborhood has an inspirational sign in their window or yard. Send us those, too!

And don’t forget Mother’s Day…Did you get any good pics of a creative way you honored mom? Share those, too!

We’ll share your fun pics on WGEL.com. A few randomly selected submissions will be rewarded with gift cards to local businesses and some fun stuff from HSHS Holy Family Hospital and Bradford National Bank.

We could all use something uplifting these days…and we want to share good news, recognizing the good people fighting the good fight! Be a part of it with us!