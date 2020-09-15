Kettle River Furniture Giveaway Official Rules

WGEL is giving away $3,500 worth of new furniture, courtesy of Kettle River in Edwardsville. Here are the official rules:

You must be 18 years old to participate.

No purchase necessary to win.

We will hold several individually sponsored registration sessions, in-store, online, and on-air, and you may only register once per each sponsored registration session.

For in-store registration, you can only register in person at the specified location.

To be registered on the air, be the one of the first ten callers when we open the phone lines.

Online registration will be available in the WGEL Daily and on social media.

A group of finalists will be selected by drawing one name from each sponsored registration session. One grand prize winner will be selected randomly from among the finalists.

Employees and immediate family members of WGEL and our sponsors are not eligible to win.

Winner must provide a picture ID to claim prize.

Winner must use the credit within 90 days of winning.

Winner is responsible for any taxes.

Decisions of the judges are final.