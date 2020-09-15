Win $3,500 In Free Furniture From Kettle River!

Remember last year when one lucky WGEL listener won $3,500 in free furniture from Kettle River Furniture & Bedding in Edwardsville?

Well, that contest is back, and since we’re celebrating our 35th anniversary…IT’S BIGGER!

From September 22 through October 22, we will register listeners for the chance to win $3,500 worth of new furniture from Kettle River in Edwardsville!

We’ll register folks in a variety of ways: On air, online, and in store!

Make sure to stay tuned to WGEL so you can hear the specifics on how to get signed up from week to week.

The WGEL Kettle River Furniture Blowout is sponsored by Baily Real Estate, Kahuna’s Burgers & More, Thacker Insurance Service, J&R Collision Centers, Meraki Florist, Donnewald Distributing, and Petroski Door, Window & Carpet Warehouse.

Each sponsor will provide a round of registrations…on air, online, or in store!

Your best chance to get registered is to listen to 101.7 FM, follow WGEL on Facebook and Twitter, and visit WGEL.com and sign up to receive the WGEL Daily.

Someone is going to win $3,500 worth of brand new furniture from Kettle River in Edwardsville.

We’ll pick a winner in October and meet you at to Kettle River to pick out your new furniture.

Keep it right here on WGEL – and keep your eye on WGEL.com, the WGEL Daily, and our social media pages – for your chance to get registered and win!!!