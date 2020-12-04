Who’s Minding The Christmas Store 2020

2020 has been quite a year, but the holidays are here and we’ve got something extra for you to look forward to…how do gifts from local businesses sound?
It’s time for a WGEL tradition…WHO’S MINDING THE CHRISTMAS STORE?
Starting Wednesday, December 9, we’ll open the phone lines several times a day. If you’re the correct caller, we’ll give a choice of two businesses to pick from. If the business you pick is minding the Christmas store, you’ll win a gift from that business!
Participating sponsors this year include:
Korte Meats in Highland
Will o th Wind Office Supplies & Electronics
Meraki Florist
Greenville True Value
County Market & Ace Hardware in Vandalia
Bradford National Bank
Southern OB-GYN
Scott’s Processing, Your Old Fashioned Mom & Pop Butcher Shop
Who’s Minding the Christmas Store returns to WGEL, starting Wednesday, December 9. We’ll play until all the prizes have been claimed! Be listening for your chance to win!