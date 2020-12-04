Who’s Minding The Christmas Store 2020

2020 has been quite a year, but the holidays are here and we’ve got something extra for you to look forward to…how do gifts from local businesses sound?

It’s time for a WGEL tradition…WHO’S MINDING THE CHRISTMAS STORE?

Starting Wednesday, December 9, we’ll open the phone lines several times a day. If you’re the correct caller, we’ll give a choice of two businesses to pick from. If the business you pick is minding the Christmas store, you’ll win a gift from that business!

Participating sponsors this year include:

Korte Meats in Highland

Will o th Wind Office Supplies & Electronics

Meraki Florist

Greenville True Value

County Market & Ace Hardware in Vandalia

Bradford National Bank

Southern OB-GYN

Scott’s Processing, Your Old Fashioned Mom & Pop Butcher Shop

Who’s Minding the Christmas Store returns to WGEL, starting Wednesday, December 9. We’ll play until all the prizes have been claimed! Be listening for your chance to win!