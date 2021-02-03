2021 Valentine’s Giveaway

It’s that time again! Romance is in the air and cupid is on his way! As usual, his first stop will be the WGEL studios to help with our annual Valentine’s Day prize pack giveaway!

This year’s giveaway is sponsored by Sugar Creek Valley Meats, Will o’th Wind Office Supplies & Electronics, Bond County Realtors, Meraki Florist, Nuby’s Steakhouse, Efficiency Accounting, L&B Flooring, and Southern OBGYN.

Be listening next week – Tuesday, February 9 through Thursday, February 11 – and when you hear cupid fire his arrow, be one of the first ten callers and you’ll be signed up for a chance to win. Winner will be drawn Thursday afternoon, February 11.

This year’s prize pack includes gift cards from Will o’th Wind, Nuby’s Steakhouse, and Sugar Creek Valley Meats; a Capri IGA gift card from Southern OBGYN; BoCo Bucks from L&B Flooring and Efficiency Accounting; two travel tumblers from Bond County Realtors; candy from WGEL; and beautiful flowers from Meraki Florist!

Cupid is coming to WGEL…registration for our annual Valentine’s Prize Package giveaway starts Tuesday!