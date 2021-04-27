2021 Mother’s Day Giveaway

President Woodrow Wilson signed Mother’s Day into law in 1914 – he knew what a big deal moms were. And apparently so do the rest of us…

More phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year – an estimated 122 million calls! Mother’s Day is the third highest selling holiday for flowers and plants. Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for restaurants. In 2018, over $23 Billion was spent on Mother’s Day.

So, if your mom – or the mother of your children – is a big deal to you…treat her right with a fantastic Mother’s Day prize package from WGEL!

Be listening Tuesday through Thursday, May 4, 5 & 6. When you hear Mommy’s Little One tell you to call in…do just that…and if you’re one of the first ten callers, we’ll enter your name for the chance to win the 2021 Mother’s Day Prize Pack, including

$50 in BoCo bucks from Southern OBYN

$50 gift certificate from the Huddle House

$50 gift certificate from Scotts Processing

Beautiful Flowers from Meraki Florist

and

Candy from your friends at WGEL

Again, be listening May 4, 5 & 6 for your chance to get signed up for the chance to win. We’ll draw a winner Thursday afternoon, May 6.

Mom’s a big deal! So treat her right with the WGEL’s Mother’s Day prize pack.

And yes, moms…you can call in to sign yourself up, too!