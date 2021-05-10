Congrats To Our Mother’s Day Contest Winners Donna & Joe Luebbers!

Congratulations to Donna and Joe Luebbers, of Beaver Prairie, the winners of our 2021 Mother’s Day Prize Package! Joe called in and got Donna signed up for $50 in BoCo bucks from Southern OBYN, a $50 gift certificate from the Huddle House, a $50 gift certificate from Scotts Processing, Beautiful Flowers from Meraki Florist, and Candy from WGEL. We drew them as the big winners Thursday!

Hundreds of people called in – thanks to all of you! And a big thanks to our sponsors, Southern OBYN, Huddle House, Scotts Processing, and Meraki Florist!

Congrats, again, to Donna and Joe! Stay tuned for YOUR next chance to win with WGEL!

