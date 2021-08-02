Guess The Jelly Beans At The Bond County Fair!

For over thirty years, WGEL has been at the Bond County Fair, broadcasting live and giving you the chance to count something! Or more accurately, to guess at something. For years, it was the number of seeds in a watermelon. But in recent years, apparently OUR need for watermelon seeds didn’t outweigh the rest of the world’s desire for seedless watermelons…and watermelons with seeds are hard to find!

So we change it up from year to year now. Some years it’s been candy…some years corn. This year, it’s Jelly Beans!

Stop by the WGEL booth in the metal exhibitors building at the Bond County Fair Thursday, August 5, through Tuesday. August 10, and guess the number of jelly beans in our jar. The guesser who comes closest will win:

4 tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana

4 passes to the Summer Speed Spectacular at World Wide Technology Raceway August 13 & 14

4 tickets to the Nascar Camping World Truck Series and 4 tickets to the Indycar Series races at World Wide Technology Raceway August 20 & 21

And $100 cash from WGEL!

Come see us in the big metal building every evening, Thursday, August 5, through Tuesday, August 10.

It’s Bond County Fair time!