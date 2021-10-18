Win Tracy Lawrence/Neal McCoy Tickets!

After a year of no concerts, the bands and artists are heading back out on the road! Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy will play the Family Arena in St. Charles this Sunday, October 24th, and WGEL has your tickets!

Tune in Thursday, October 21, for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy Sunday at the Family Arena. When you hear us play a medley of their songs and open the ticket window, be the correct caller and you’ll be going to the show!

Your chance to enjoy some classic ‘90’s country, live and in person, comes your way Thursday…courtesy of the Best Country in the Country…WGEL!