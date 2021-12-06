Who’s Minding The Christmas Store 2021

It’s Santa’s big time of the year…and he’ll pay everyone a visit later this month. But as usual, Santa’s first stop of the year is at WGEL for Who’s Minding the Christmas store!

We’ll continue our annual tradition starting Wednesday, December 15th. We’ll open the phone lines several times a day for several days and if you’re the correct caller, we’ll give a choice of two businesses to pick from. If the business you pick is minding the Christmas store, you’ll win a gift from that business!

Stay tuned over the next few days to hear about our participating sponsor businesses.

Who’s Minding the Christmas Store returns to WGEL, starting Wednesday, December 15. We’ll play until all the prizes have been claimed!

Be listening for your chance to win!