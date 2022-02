Congratulations to Kelly Redenbo, of Mulberry Grove, the winner of WGEL’s 2022 Valentine’s Prize Package! Kelly won dinner at the Trenton House, courtesy of Southern OB-GYN; two travel tumblers from Bond County Realtors; beautiful flowers from Meraki Florist; and candy and $100 cash from WGEL!

Thanks to our sponsors and thanks to everyone who called in – there were a LOT of you! And congratulations, again, to Kelly Redenbo, of Mulberry Grove!