Mother’s Day Giveaway 2022

Did you know Octopus moms will guard over their eggs until they hatch, not even leaving for food… for up to 40 days? Ground squirrels ferociously defend their young from rattlesnakes by kicking gravel at them. A mother orangutan never puts her babies down and typically nurses them for 6 or 7 years. And the average human mom will have changed approximately 7,300 diapers by the time her baby reaches age two!

Moms are amazing!

More than 120 million phone calls are made each year on Mother’s Day, which is the third most popular day for flower sales. And Mother’s Day is traditionally the busiest day of the year for restaurants. Americans spend $14.6 billion on gifts on Mother’s Day, including $671 million on cards and $1.9 billion on flowers.

But you don’t have a spend a dime to show mom a special time this year! You just need to win WGEL’s annual Mother’s Day giveaway! This year’s winner will receive a $50 gift card to Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery in Carlyle from Southern OB-GYN, beautiful flowers from Meraki Florist in Greenville, and candy from Capri IGA!

Be listening Monday, May 2, through Wednesday, May 4, and when you hear Mommy’s Little One tell you to call in, do just that, and the firs ten callers will be signed up and in the running for the big prize! We’ll draw the lucky winner on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 4.

Treat your mom…your wife…the mother of your kids…or yourself! The annual WGEL’s Mothers Day giveaway is sponsored by Southern OB-GYN, Meraki Florist, and Capri IGA.

Be listening May 2 through the 4!