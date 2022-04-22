Win Cardinals/Comets Tickets For 4/30 At Busch Stadium

On Saturday, April 30, the Greenville Comets baseball team returns to Busch Stadium to take on the Clinton, IL, Maroons. They’ll take the field right after the Cards vs. Diamondbacks game. WGEL and True Value have partnered to provide one lucky winner with a family fun four-pack of tickets to see both games! Get to Greenville True Value Monday and Tuesday, April 25 and 26, and get signed up for your chance to win! We’ll pick up the entries at the end of the day Tuesday and announce the big winner Wednesday. Again, get to True Value on Harris Avenue in Greenville for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to see the Cardinals/Diamondbacks and Comets/Maroons game on Saturday, April 30 at Busch Stadium!