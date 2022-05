Congratulations to Margaret Moss, of Pocahontas!! Margaret won WGEL’s 2022 Mother’s Day Prize Package.

She won a $50 gift card to Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery in Carlyle from Southern OB-GYN, beautiful flowers from Meraki Florist in Greenville, and sweet treats courtesy of Capri IGA!

Thanks to everyone who called in and to our sponsors for making it all possible!

Congratulations and Happy Mother’s Day, Margaret Moss!