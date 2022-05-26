Win Nascar Camping World Truck Series Tickets!

WGEL Radio has your tickets to the Nascar Camping World Truck Series and the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway!

Get to Z-One Automotive, 5D Speed Shop and Hy-Tech Transmission and Auto Repair to sign up, no purchase necessary.

We’ll draw one winner from each location and they’ll get a pair of tickets to both races.

Don’t miss the Nascar Enjoy Illinois 300 Sunday June fifth and the Nascar Camping World Truck Series on the fourth.

Sign up right now at to Z-One Automotive, 5D Speed Shop and Hy-Tech Transmission and Auto Repair by Friday June 3rd.

No purchase necessary to win. One winner per family. Employees and immediate family members of WGEL and our sponsors are not eligible to win. Decisions of the judges are final.