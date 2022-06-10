Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Giveaway

The kids have been out of school for roughly three weeks…and summer hasn’t officially event started yet. Are you looking for something to do with the family?

right now, get registered to win family packs of tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. Stop by these four locations in Greenville to sign up and win:

Kahuna’s Burgers N More

True Value Hardware

Espressions Coffee Roasting Co

and the Big Dipper Hand-Dipped Ice Cream Shop

You have through Sunday, June 19 to sign up. Then we’ll officially kick off summer by announcing our winners on Monday, June 20.

OFFICIAL RULES: ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD. EMPLOYEES OF WGEL, TRUE VALUE, AND THE COUNTRY DEPOT AT SOUTH CENTRAL FS AND THEIR IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS ARE NOT ELGIBLE TO REGISTER OR WIN. MUST BE 16 YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER TO WIN. AND ALL DECISIONS OF THE JUDGES ARE FINAL.