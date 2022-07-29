Come See Us – And Win – At the Bond County Fair!

The Bond County Fair is Thursday, August 4, through Tuesday, August 9, at the fairgrounds in Greenville. As usual, WGEL will have a booth in the metal exhibitor’s building and as usual, we’ll have a fun contest with a big prize!

Stop by each night of the fair from 4 to 8 PM to meet the WGEL crew, grab some swag, and get signed up for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat!

And…guess the number of bottle caps in our jar! Our friends at Donnewald Distributing gave us a bunch of bottle caps…your job is to guess how many there are. Whoever comes closest without going over will win $100 cash; four tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana; a mega-pack of eight tickets to each day of the Indycar Series at Worldwide Technology Raceway on August 19 and 20; A travel tumbler from Bond County Realtors, goodies from Donnewald Distributing, and more!

Stop by and see us every day, August 4-9, from 4 to 8 PM in the metal exhibitor’s building at the Bond County Fair!