Win Tickets To Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights!

Nothing is better than live entertainment…and this years Bond County Fair is delivering live music to the grandstand!!!

Friday, August 5, Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights is coming to this years Bond County Fair! Joshua Scott Jones from the band Steel Magnolia, Jesse Cain, Iron Horse, and local artists Connor Jones and Than Williams will perform live on the HSHS Holy Family Hospital main stage in the grandstand Friday, August 5, and WGEL has your chance to be there!

Listen Thursday, July 28, and when you hear Joshua Scott Jones from Steel Magnolia open up the ticket window be caller #5 and you’ll win tickets to the big concert!

Its Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights at this years Bond County Fair, Friday, August 5. and WGEL has your chance to win tickets on Thursday, July 28.