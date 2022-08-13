Bailey Unterbrink Won Our Bottlecap Contest

Congratulations to Bailey Unterbrink of Greenville! Baily won our Bond County Fair bottlecap guessing contest!

There were 315 bottlecaps in our display and Bailey came the closes with a guess of 318.

She won $100 cash; four tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana; a mega-pack of eight tickets to each day of the Indycar Series at Worldwide Technology Raceway on August 19 and 20; and a travel tumbler from Bond County Realtors.

Thanks to everyone who stopped by our booth at this year’s fair – stay tuned for your next chance to win with WGEL!