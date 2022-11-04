Win Tickets To See Bryan White In Troy

The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce welcomes country artist Bryan White to the Time Out Sports Bar in Troy on Saturday, November 12, and WGEL has your chance to win tickets!

Be listening Thursday, November 10, and when you hear us open the phone lines, the correct caller will win two tickets to the show!

That’s your chance to win tickets to see Bryan White with Shotgun Creek, performing live in Troy, IL! Tune in Thursday, November 10 for your chance to win, courtesy of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce and WGEL!