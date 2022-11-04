Win Veterans Day BBQ Tickets

Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day and, in keeping with tradition, there will be a Veterans Day BBQ at the Bond County Memorial VFW that day.

Pushing Limits Diesel Performance Center has teamed with WGEL to provide you with a chance to win tickets to that annual meal.

Be listening to WGEL Monday – Wednesday, November 7 – 9, and when we open the phone lines, if you’re the correct caller, you’ll win tickets to the BBQ, courtesy of WGEL and the Pushing Limits Diesel Performance Center in Mulberry Grove!