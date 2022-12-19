Congrats, Mike Garrison – WGEL’s Christmas Store Bonus Winner!

Congratulations to Mike Garrison, of Greenville. Mike was one of 17 people who played Who’s Minding the Christmas Store last week and guessed correctly. Those folks – out of a total of 24 who played and won – were put into a bonus drawing for even more prizes.

Mike won $100 cash from WGEL, a $100 Visa gift card from Matt Obermark at Farmland Autoglass Plus, a $25 Mastercard gift card from Bradford National Bank, some really nice swag from Bond County Realtors, and over half-dozen gift cards to area businesses from our other sponsors.

Thanks to everyone who played Who’s Minding the Christmas Store this year! Our sponsors this year included Korte Meats in Highland; Expect More Ag; Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia; SOGA Health & Wellness; Greenville True Value; Central IL Truck Service; County Market & Ace Hardware in Vandalia; Farmland Autoglass Plus; Toastiez in the Greenville SMART Center; Bond County Realtors; Bradford National Bank; and Scott’s Processing & General Store.