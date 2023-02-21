Congrats To Our Blues Ticket Winners: Alex Lorton & Blake Benhoff!

We had DOZENS of entries in our Blues ticket giveaway…lots of you all BLEED BLUE!!

But in the end, it came down to our random drawing…and our winners are Alex Lorton, of Greenville, and Blake Benhoff, of St. Rose!

They each win a pair of all-inclusive tickets to Blues games later this week, courtesy of Central Illinois Truck Service, where you gotta be turnin’ to be earnin’.

Alex shared the photo below, along with this comment: “I Bleed Blue!!! With my signed Brayden Schenn stick that he gave me!!!”

Blake said: “Huge Blues fan here! I was at the game in 2019 when Jaden Schwartz had his hat trick and see Pat Maroon with the cup during the parade!”

Thanks to all of you who entered – and congratulations to Alex and Blake!

And a huge thanks to Central Illinois Truck Service for making it all possible! Stay tuned to WGEL for your next chance to win!