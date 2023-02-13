Congrats To Valentines Prize Pack Winner, Sue Germann!

Congratulations are in order for Sue Germann, of Greenville – our 2023 Valentine’s Prize Pack Winner!

Sue won beautiful flowers from Meraki Floral in Greenville; dinner for two at the Fainting Goat in Pocahontas; a very nice fleece blanket, perfect for cuddling, from Bond County Realtors; an ice cream cake from Greenville Dairy Queen; a $25 gift card to Evergreen Plant Co., courtesy of Farmland Autoglass Plus; a $20 gift certificate from Grantfork Meats; and $100 cash from WGEL!

Almost two hundred listeners called in to get registered last week! Thanks to all of you who called and thanks to our sponsors for making it all possible! They include: Meraki Floral in Greenville; the Fainting Goat Steakhouse in Pocahontas; Bond County Realtors; Greenville Dairy Queen; Farmland Autoglass Plus; and Grantfork Meats!

Happy Valentine’s Day to all! And be sure to stay tuned for your next chance to win with WGEL!