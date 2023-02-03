How Big A Blues Fan Are You???

So, you say you’re a St. Louis Blues fan? It’s time to show it…and win some all-inclusive tickets to see them!

WGEL and Central Illinois Truck Service, where you gotta be turnin’ to be earnin’, have partnered up to give you the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to a St. Louis Blues game. One of the games is February 23rd, the other is February 25th.

But these aren’t just ANY old Blues tickets…these are all-inclusive! From one hour prior to the game, through the second period, all food and drink is covered – free of charge!

So, show us how big a Blues fan you really are!

Between Monday, February 13, and 4 PM on Friday, February 17, send us a picture, a video, or an explanation of why you’re the biggest Blues fan and why you should go to the game.

Do you bleed blue? Prove it! Get creative. Take a pic, shoot a video, whatever it takes to show your love for the Blue Note!

Submissions should be texted to the FNB Community Bank Text Line at 618-664-3300, emailed to ryan@wgel.com, or posted to the WGEL Radio Facebook page!

We’ll pick two winners AT RANDOM and they’ll be headed to a great hockey experience in St. Louis, courtesy of Central Illinois Truck Service and WGEL! Winner will be announced Monday, February 20. We’ll share some of the best submissions online, too!

That’s February 13 – 17…show us how big a Blues fan you are! Text 664-3300, email ryan@wgel.com, or send them on Facebook!