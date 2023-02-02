Win The 2023 WGEL Valentine’s Prize Package!

Love is in the air! And Cupid is making his preparation for his big day. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, and WGEL is once again giving you the chance to win a fantastic prize package in celebration of the occasion.

This year’s prizes include beautiful flowers from Meraki Floral in Greenville; dinner for two at the Fainting Goat in Pocahontas; a very nice fleece blanket, perfect for cuddling, from Bond County Realtors; an ice cream cake from Greenville Dairy Queen; a $25 gift card to Evergreen Plant Co., courtesy of Farmland Autoglass Plus; a $20 gift certificate from Grantfork Meats; and $100 cash from WGEL!

It’s the perfect solution for the romantically challenged…We make it easy! Win it for your sweetie, or keep it as a special treat for yourself!

Be listening Wednesday through Friday, February 8, 9, and 10. When you hear Cupid open the phone lines, be one of the first ten callers and you’ll be in the running for a chance to win! Winner will be announced Monday, February 13.

Cupid is on the way…with some help from our sponsors: Meraki Floral, the Fainting Goat in Pocahontas, Bond County Realtors, Greenville Dairy Queen, Farmland Autoglass Plus, Grantfork Meats, and WGEL!

Registration for our annual Valentine’s Prize Package giveaway starts Wednesday, February 8!