Win Tickets To See The Comets Play At Busch Stadium!

By
WGEL
-

The Greenville Comets continue their tradition of playing at Busch Stadium in St. Louis this Saturday, April 15. The Cardinals will play Pittsburgh at 1:15 PM, then the Comets take the field to play against the St. Louis Patriots.

Wanna go?

True Value in Greenville and WGEL have your ticket hook-up to watch BOTH games!

Be listening Thursday, April 13…when you hear us open the phone lines, be caller number ten and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see the Cardinals AND the Comets this Saturday at Busch!

Your chance to win comes Thursday…courtesy of True Value and WGEL!

Go Cardinals…and Go Comets!

