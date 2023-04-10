Win Tickets To See The Comets Play At Busch Stadium!

The Greenville Comets continue their tradition of playing at Busch Stadium in St. Louis this Saturday, April 15. The Cardinals will play Pittsburgh at 1:15 PM, then the Comets take the field to play against the St. Louis Patriots.

Wanna go?

True Value in Greenville and WGEL have your ticket hook-up to watch BOTH games!

Be listening Thursday, April 13…when you hear us open the phone lines, be caller number ten and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see the Cardinals AND the Comets this Saturday at Busch!

Your chance to win comes Thursday…courtesy of True Value and WGEL!

Go Cardinals…and Go Comets!