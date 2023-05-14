Gay Bast Of Highland Is Our Mother’s Day Winner!

By
WGEL
-

Congratulations to Gay Bast, of Highland. Gay is our 2023 Mother’s Day Prize Package Winner.

She won $100 cash from WGEL, flowers, candy, a gift card from Bradford National Bank, a $40 gift certificate to the Keys Restaurant & Lounge on Lake Carlyle in Keyesport, swag from Bond County Realtors, a beautiful hanging plant from Wayne’s Market & Produce, a delicious ice cream cake from Dairy Queen in Greenville, and IV hydration therapy from SOGA Health & Wellness – a $150 value!

We had a ton of calls and lots of folks got registered!

Thanks to everyone who called in and to our sponsors…and don’t forget, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14!

