Mother’s Day 2023 Registration!

Can you believe it’s May already? That means several things…prom…the end of school…the start of summer…Memorial Day…and, of course…Mother’s Day!

It’s right around the corner, Sunday, May 14!

As usual, WGEL has your Mother’s Day hookup with another fantastic prize package.

This year’s bundle of goodies includes $100 cash from WGEL, flowers, candy, a gift card from Bradford National Bank, a beautiful hanging plant from Wayne’s Market & Produce, a delicious ice cream cake from Dairy Queen in Greenville, and more items are being added as we speak!

Starting Monday, May 8, when you hear us open the phone lines, be one of the first ten callers and you’ll be in the running to be WGEL’s 2023 Mother’s Day Prize Package winner!

Sign up your wife, your mom…yourself…or anyone else! Registration will continue through Wednesday, May 10. We’ll announce our winner on Thursday, May 11.

Don’t forget – Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14. Let WGEL hook you up with a great gift for mom, brought to you by Wayne’s Market & Produce, Bradford National Bank, and Greenville Diary Queen!