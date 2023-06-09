Win Tickets To Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, IN

It’s time to kick off summer! And WGEL wants to do it by sending YOU to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana. We’ve teamed up with Scott’s Processing & General Store, south of Greenville, Kahuna’s Burgers & More, Greenville True Value, and Wayne’s Market & Produce to make it all happen!

Monday, June 12, through Monday, June 19, stop by each of those locations to get registered for your chance to win!

Each winner will receive a family fun four pack of tickets!

They’re all on Rt. 127 – You can start just south of town at Scott’s and travel straight down the road, stopping to register at each location…that’s Scott’s Processing & General Store, True Value, Kahuna’s, and Wayne’s Market & Produce!

We’ll announce our winners on Wednesday, June 21 – the first official day of summer!

