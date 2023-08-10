Congrats To Nick Knebel, Our Fair Prize Package Winner!

Congratulations to Nick Knebel, of Pocahontas! He won our big prize package from our drawing at the Bond County Fair.

It consists of $100 cash from WGEL; A $100 gift card from Scott’s Processing & General Store; four tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari In Santa Claus, Indiana; four tickets to the IndyCar Series at Worldwide Technology Raceway Saturday & Sunday, August 26 & 27; a baseball autographed by Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith during his visit to the WGEL studios; a hardcover copy of Jessi Colter’s book about her life with Waylon Jennings; and two insulated travel tumblers and two reusable coffee cup wraps from WGEL.

There were LOTS of entries – thanks for stopping by to see us and for getting signed up!

Again, congrats to Nick! Be sure to stay tuned to WGEL 101.7 FM for your next chance to win!