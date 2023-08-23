Pork Burger Friday with Scott’s Processing & General Store

It’s fall football season…and what goes perfect with that? Pork burgers!!!

All this season, WGEL and Scott’s Processing & General Store – your old fashioned mom and pop butcher shop – will be giving away a box of 20 pork burgers every Friday afternoon!

Be listening every Friday afternoon for the highlight reel from classic Comets games. When you hear it, be caller #6 and you’ll be enjoying pork burgers, courtesy of Scott’s Processing & General Store!

Celebrate the Comets with WGEL and Scott’s Processing & General Store – your old fashioned mom and pop butcher shop!