Win Veterans Day BBQ Tickets From Pushing Limits Diesel Performance Center!

Saturday, November 11th is Veterans Day, and keeping with tradition, there will be a barbecue cookout that day at the Greenville VFW.

Pushing Limits Diesel Performance Center has teamed with WGEL to provide you with a chance to win tickets to the annual meal!

Be listening Thursday and Friday, November 9th and 10th, and when we open the ticket window if you’re caller number five you’ll win tickets to the meal!

That’s your chance to win tickets to the Bond County Veterans Day cookout from WGEL and Pushing Limits Diesel Performance Center.