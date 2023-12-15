Congratulations to Amanda Pommer, of Mulberry Grove! She won the grand prize in this year’s “Who’s Minding the Christmas Store?” contest.

Amanda won:

$150 cash from Farmland Autoglass Plus

$25 Mastercard Gift Card from BNB

$25 gift certificate to Wayne’s Produce

$25 Visa Gift Card from Z-One Automotive

$25 gift certificate to Irons Golf Simulator & Axe Throwing in Vandalia from Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia

$100 gift certificate to Scott’s Processing & General Store

IV therapy from SOGA MDS – valued at $50

A Dairy Queen ice cream cake

A copy of Reba McIntire’s new book, “Not That Fancy”

Two WGEL travel tumblers

and

$100 cash from WGEL

Thanks to everyone who called in to play and a huge THANK YOU goes out to our sponsors: Central Illinois Truck Service, Wayne’s Market & Produce, Bradford National Bank, Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia, Greenville Dairy Queen, Z-One Automotive, Scott’s Processing & General Store, SOGA MDS, Bond County Realtors, and Farmland Autoglass Plus.

Merry Christmas to all and, again, congratulations to Amanda Pommer!

Stay tuned for your next chance to win in the New Year with WGEL!