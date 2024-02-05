WGEL’s 2024 Valentine’s Contest

WGEL’s Valentine’s Day 2024 contest is coming! Be listening to WGEL Thursday, Friday, and Monday, February 8, 9, and 12. When you hear Cupid open the phone lines, be one of the first ten callers, and you’ll be in the running for a chance to win a fantastic prize package!

This year’s prizes include $100 cash from WGEL and two WGEL travel tumblers, an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen, his & hers steaks from Scott’s Processing & General Store, dinner at the Shake Rag Bar & Grill in Mulberry Grove, chocolate covered strawberries from Wayne’s Market & Produce, IV Hydration Therapy from SOGA Health & Wellness, a gift from bond County Realtors, and our last copy of Reba McIntire’s book “Not That Fancy”.