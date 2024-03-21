Win Tickets To See The Comets At Busch!

The Greenville Comets will play North Mac at Busch Stadium, following the Cardinals/Marlins game on Saturday, April 6, at 1:15 PM.

Starting Tuesday, March 26, WGEL has your chance to get registered to win tickets at multiple locations around the area!

Stop by and register at …

True Value on Harris Avenue

The Milk House

Scott’s Processing & General Store

and the South Central FS Country Depot

Registration will be open through Monday, April 1.

You can register at each location, no purchase necessary. One pair of tickets will be given away at each business. The tickets are good for both the Cardinals and Comets games.

WGEL is your source for tickets to see the Cardinals host the Marlins and the Comets take on North Mac, Saturday, April 6. Get registered to win! Winners will be announced Tuesday, April 2!

And if you can’t make the game, be sure to tune in to WGEL April 6 to hear the Comets play at Busch!