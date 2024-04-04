Congrats To Our Cardinals/Comets Ticket Winners!

We’ve drawn the names and we have our four winners of tickets to see the St. Louis Cardinals play the Marlins at Busch Stadium this Saturday – and that game will be followed by the Comets playing North Mac on the Big League field!

Our winners were Bailey Wilkerson, of Greenville, at Scott’s Processing & General Store; Katie Campbell, of Greenville, at the Milk House; Larry Koonce, of Greenville, at True Value; and Brad Lurkins, of Greenville, at the South Central FS Country Depot.

They’ll be taking in both games this Saturday thanks to WGEL and our sponsors!